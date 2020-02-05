Vandenberg air force base : Ballistic missile test set for early Wednesday morning

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Time Oct. 2, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson)

A missile examination from Vandenberg air force Base may show up right into parts of Kern Area early Wednesday morning.

Officials at Vandenberg say an examination launch for an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III is set for launch throughout a six-hour home window between 12:08 a.m. and 6:08 a.m. on Feb. 5.

KCLU radio in Thousand Oaks reports the launch is expected throughout the 1 a.m. hr on Wednesday.

Following the examination you may see a rocket exhaust path during the early morning hours.

Vandenberg officials claim, depending on weather, if you’re in Central as well as Southern The golden state to check out the skies between 30 to 50 mins prior to daybreak for a “twisted, milklike or otherwise uncommon cloud.” That could be the exhaust trail from the projectile itself.

The cloud will eventually drift from Vandenberg Air Force base towards the east-southeast into western locations of Kern Region.

Source: https://www.kget.com/news/local-news/ballistic-missile-test-set-for-early-wednesday-morning-from-vandenberg-afb/