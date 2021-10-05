Valued at $4.3B, NFT platform Sorare to invest in women’s sports By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Following a $680-million funding round, nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Sorare is looking to be an active player in bridging the gap between sports and digital entertainment.

Now valued at $4.3 billion, Sorare told Cointelegraph that the company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its business with new hires and partnerships, as well as support community-led programs.