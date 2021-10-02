Value locked in DeFi grows 936% in 1 year, NFT sector strengthens: DappRadar By Cointelegraph

New research by analytics platform DappRadar has revealed the extent to which decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) markets have grown this year.
In its Thursday “Value Flow Report,” DappRadar reported that recent trends have seen sizable growth in NFTs and blockchain gaming but that DeFi is also still generating substantial value.
