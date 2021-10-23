Valkyrie Bitcoin futures-linked ETF launches on Nasdaq, with share prices dropping 3% in first hour By Cointelegraph

The second (BTC) futures-linked exchange-traded fund in the United States began trading on the Nasdaq, opening at a price of $25.52 per share.
According to the Nasdaq, digital asset manager Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the second exchange-traded fund allowing U.S. investors direct exposure to cryptocurrency futures, opened at a price of $25.52 per share of BTF before dropping 3.3% to reach $24.66 at the time of publication. The exchange-traded fund is aimed at tracking the value of BTC futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME.
