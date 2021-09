Article content

BRASILIA — Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday that Luciano Siani Pires will become executive vice president for business strategy and transformation.

Pires has been executive vice president for finances and investor relations since 2012 and will be succeeded in that role by Gustavo Pimenta, global chief financial officer at AES Corp , Vale said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)