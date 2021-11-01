Vaccine program for 5-11 year-olds to be fully operational by next week-White House By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. program to administer coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11 will be fully operational by the week of Nov. 8, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bridgette Melo, 5, reacts as she holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced 10 ug doses of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina September 28,

