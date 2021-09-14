Uzbekistan has no plans to ease crypto payments ban, says official By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Uzbekistan has no plans to ease crypto payments ban, says official

The Republic of Uzbekistan will never adopt cryptocurrencies like (BTC) as a payment method, according to a central bank official.

Behzod Khamraev, deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU), predicted that local authorities will never allow residents to use Bitcoin as payment, alleging that BTC is backed by nothing.