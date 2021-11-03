USTR Tai says digital trade policy must protect consumer rights By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that protecting consumers’ rights and privacy must be a top priority in digital trade policy, and that technology companies have responsibilities in shaping the economy.
“It is not hyperbole to say that these companies have the power to affect the lives of people and the direction of our civilization’s development,” Tai said in remarks during a virtual forum on digital law sponsored by Georgetown University and the Information Technology Industries Council.
“That power requires responsibility and accountability. And these stakeholders have responsibilities in shaping the digital economy,” she said.
