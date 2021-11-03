USTR Tai says digital trade policy must protect consumer rights By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that protecting consumers’ rights and privacy must be a top priority in digital trade policy, and that technology companies have responsibilities in shaping the economy.

“It is not hyperbole to say that these companies have the power to affect the lives of people and the direction of our civilization’s development,” Tai said in remarks during a virtual forum on digital law sponsored by Georgetown University and the Information Technology Industries Council.

“That power requires responsibility and accountability. And these stakeholders have responsibilities in shaping the digital economy,” she said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR