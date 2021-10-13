Usher And Girlfriend Jenn Welcome Second Baby Together

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Usher is now a proud dad of four!

Usher’s baby has finally arrived!


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The “Same Girl” crooner took to Instagram earlier today to announce that he welcomed his second child, son Sire, with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” he wrote alongside a cute picture of their baby. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew.”

“I was born Sept. 29, 2021, at 6:42 pm weighing 7lbs [and] 13oz,” Usher continued. “Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. 👶🏽 ♎️ Gang.”


Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Lil Jon commented, “CONGRATS,” and rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri said, “♎️ Gang.”


Jerritt Clark / WireImage / Getty Images

Tyrese also showed his friend some love online and wrote, “Angels are always welcome here…..,” and Jurnee Smollett commented, “Congrats!!!!!!!”


Kmazur / WireImage for J Records / Getty Images

Usher is now a proud dad of four. In September 2020, he welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo with Jennifer, and he also has two older children, Naviyd Ely and Usher V, from his previous relationship with stylist Tameka Foster.

During a previous appearance on Good Morning America, Usher talked about what it’s like to be a father to Sovereign while his girlfriend was pregnant with their second child.

“I’m definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours,” he said at the time. “This new addition to the family has just been exciting.”

I’m so happy for Usher! He’s such a family guy.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR