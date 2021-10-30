Users unable to sell Squid Game token clocking 45,000% gains By Cointelegraph

A new token, Squid Game (SQUID) — inspired by the eponymous Netflix (NASDAQ:) show — has posted 45,000% growth in a few days after launching earlier this week, but multiple investors are reportedly unable to sell the token.
“We have received multiple reports that the users are not able to sell this token in PancakeSwap. Please exercise caution while trading,” major crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap noted in a warning about the SQUID token on its website.
