Users panic after Coinbase mistakenly sends 2FA reset notices to customers By Cointelegraph

Users panic after Coinbase mistakenly sends 2FA reset notices to customers

Customers of leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) have spent the weekend panicking after the exchange mistakenly sent emails to users stating their two-factor authentication (2FA) settings had been changed.

On Aug. 27, Coinbase accidentally sent the email to 125,000 of its customers, resulting in widespread public backlash.