USDC issuer Circle supports proposal to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks By Cointelegraph

Commenting on the Biden administration’s proposal to work on a bank-like regulation for stablecoin issuers, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire took a supportive stance for the recommendation. He highlighted that the proposal’s aim to regulate dollar stablecoin issuers in the United States financial system as banks at the federal level by the Federal Reserve represents significant progress for the industry’s growth.

Issuers of stablecoins like (USDT) and (USDC) may soon be required to work under the same regulations as banks, but that seemingly doesn’t frighten the CEO of the USDC-issuer Circle.

