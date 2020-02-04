USA USA: Blizzards cause widespread disruption in the Rocky Mountain area News

%MINIFYHTMLc1092f7e5a9f8c7955fb0eb75a01811911% %MINIFYHTMLc1092f7e5a9f8c7955fb0eb75a01811912%

A large storm that threw snow across the Rocky Mountain region in the United States has caused a rare decision to close public schools in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Snowstorms caused major flight delays and traffic accidents, closing sections of roads in Utah and Wyoming Monday.

There were snow accumulations of 46 centimeters (18 inches) in some parts of the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, and it is forecast to fall overnight.

The nearly 23 centimeters (9 inches) that fell at the Salt Lake City International Airport broke a record for the day, established in 1936, the National Weather Service said. Flights there were delayed more than an hour.

Many Utah school districts took the rare step of canceling classes, in what was the second snow day for the Salt Lake City School District in almost 20 years. Elsewhere, universities, courts and government offices delayed the opening.

The Utah Highway Patrol said it responded to 257 accidents throughout the state. Snow closed long stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 and other roads through downtown Wyoming, where up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of snow were forecast at lower elevations.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather warnings for Wyoming, including a snowstorm warning for a stretch of Interstate 80 that could experience heavy snowfall and wind gusts of up to 88 km / h (55 mph).

The storm also closed some Wyoming schools, a community college and the local airport in the central city of Casper.

In Colorado, the storm brought freezing drizzle and light snow to the populated Front Range region on Monday morning, a day after residents enjoyed temperatures at low 20 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit).

Precipitation has now turned into snow and is expected to continue through Tuesday along the Front Range and in the mountains of northern Colorado.

Then the storm is forecast to move to the south-central US. UU. And to the east of the country at the end of this week, said the National Meteorological Service.