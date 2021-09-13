US Treasury reportedly in talks for stablecoin regulation By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
US Treasury reportedly in talks for stablecoin regulation

Amid massive growth of the stablecoin market, the United States Treasury Department has reportedly discussed potential regulation for private stablecoins.

The Treasury conducted several meetings last week to examine the risks of stablecoins for users, markets, or the financial system, as well as learn about their benefits and consider potential regulation, Reuters reported Sept 10.