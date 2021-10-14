US, Texas reach settlement with DuPont, PMNA over alleged environmental violations By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced a settlement with industrial materials maker DuPont (NYSE:) and Performance Materials NA to resolve alleged violations of environmental laws at a Texas facility.

Under the settlement agreement, DuPont and PMNA will conduct compliance audits, control benzene emissions and perform other injunctive relief to address violations at the facility.

“Defendants will also pay a $3.1 million civil penalty and attorney’s fees to the State of Texas”, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR