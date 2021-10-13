US Takes the Top Place as Bitcoin Mining Destination Eclipses China By CoinQuora

© Reuters. US Takes the Top Place as Bitcoin Mining Destination Eclipses China



The US took the top place for bitcoin mining destinations.

According to Cambridge Center for Finance, one-third of the bitcoin hash rate is in the US.

The four states in the US have the highest bitcoin hast rate distribution.

Early Wednesday, Cambridge University released data showing that the US now is the number one destination for bitcoin miners. In fact, this is the first time the US beat China.

According to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance report, 35.4% of bitcoin’s hashrate of the collective power for miners is in the US. That was a remarkable 428% increase from September 2020.

In addition, four states in the US have the highest bitcoin hashrate distribution. Notably, most bitcoin miners are led to New York, Kentucky, Georgia, and Texas. However, numerous states with the highest bitcoin hashrates also have high proportions of renewable energy. This fact may have caused changes in the story of people saying bitcoin is bad for the environment.

Furthermore, many miners are moving to those states because they offer cheap and renewable sources of power. For example, data from the US Energy (NASDAQ:) Information shows that a third of New York’s in-state generation comes from a renewable source.

Kentucky had the second-highest hash rate. It is also known for its hydroelectric and wind power. Besides, the State government recently passed a law that grants certain tax exemptions to crypto mining operations.

Although Texas was placed fourth, experts believe it is the top mining destination in the US. Moreover, the states line mining giants like Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:) and the Chinese mining service platform Bitdeer.

