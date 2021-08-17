US State Department offers up to $10 million in crypto rewards to white hat hackers By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

US State Department offers up to $10 million in crypto rewards to white hat hackers

The United States government is offering rewards in cryptocurrency for information relating to the operations of enemy state-backed hackers or suspected terrorists.

The U.S. State Department’s new “Rewards for Justice” platform allows informants to submit anonymous tips and information in return for rewards in digital assets.