US Senator Warren introduces bill to study crypto’s role in ransomware By Cointelegraph

US Senator Warren introduces bill to study crypto's role in ransomware

Matilda Colman
As cryptocurrency adoption continues apace in the United States, lawmakers want to better understand how it’s used — for both legal and illegal purposes.

The Ransom Disclosure Act, introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Deborah Ross, would require victims of ransomware attacks to disclose information about ransom payments to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).