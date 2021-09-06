US SEC releases fresh investor alert against crypto investment scams By Cointelegraph

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission published a new alert about investment scams related to digital assets and cryptocurrency.
The announcement, shared by the SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy and the Division of Enforcement’s Retail Strategy Task Force, highlighted the “devastating losses” faced by retail investors due to scams.
