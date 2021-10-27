US regulators are exploring policy for banks to handle crypto, says FDIC chair By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Jelena McWilliams, the chairperson of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, has said the agency is working with other regulators in the United States to explore “under what circumstances banks can engage in activities involving crypto assets.”

In a speech at the Money20/20 Fintech Conference on Monday, McWilliams said the FDIC, in coordination with the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, is looking to provide regulatory clarity for banks handling crypto assets, including stablecoins. The chairperson said the FDIC planned to issue “a series of policy statements” in the coming months on guidance for banks.