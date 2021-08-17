US lawmakers urge CFTC and SEC to form joint working group on digital assets By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

US lawmakers urge CFTC and SEC to form joint working group on digital assets

Two members of the United States House of Representatives have petitioned the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission to work with participants in the crypto space for transparency and regulatory clarity. In a Monday tweet, Representative Glenn Thompson said he had submitted a letter with Representative Patrick McHenry to the CFTC and SEC, urging the agencies to “establish a joint working group on digital assets.” Thompson and McHenry requested SEC chair Gary Gensler and acting CFTC chair Rostin Behnam to “promote an active dialogue” between federal regulators and participants in the crypto market. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph