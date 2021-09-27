US House of Reps to deliver verdict on infrastructure bill this week By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
According to Reuters, Pelosi expressed confidence the legislation will pass upon announcing the date on Sunday, Sept. 26, stating: “Let me just say that we’re going to pass the bill this week.” Earlier that same day she reportedly indicated she would not bring the bill to a vote unless she believed it would pass.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced that the house will vote on whether to pass the Biden administration’s controversial $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday, Sept. 30.