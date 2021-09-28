US House of Reps to decide on infrastructure bill this week By BTC Peers

US House of Reps to decide on infrastructure bill this week



Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has revealed that the house will vote on the controversial $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday, Sept. 30.

[On] September 27, we will begin debate on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework on the Floor of the House and vote on it on Thursday, September 30.

According to a Reuters report, Pelosi is confident that the legislation will be approved. She had previously opined that she would not present the bill to a vote unless she was confident it would pass.

Pelosi also pointed out that the vote will take place the day before the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 is set to expire.

The original version of the legislation passed through the Senate with bipartisan support on Aug. 10. It may enforce stringent counterparty reporting from decentralized network validators, and software developers, who do not have the necessary information to comply.

Although some pro-crypto Senators sought to introduce an amendment seeking to exempt validators, developers and node operators from the law, the singular objection of Alabama Senator Richard Shelby stopped the amendment from being added to the legislation, much to the displeasure of the crypto community.

Some lawmakers are also opposing the infrastructure bill, believing it should be held back until negotiations have ended regarding the follow-up $3.5 trillion social welfare and climate bill.

Since the price of the second bill seems disturbing to some Democrats, Pelosi opined that it is quite obvious that the scope of the bill could be reduced. She said:

We are now working together with the Senate and the White House on changes to this historic legislation… [$3.5 trillion] was the number that was sent to us by the Senate and by the president. Obviously with negotiation, there has to be some changes in that the sooner the better, so that we can build our consensus to go forward.

