US forces again blocked Russian military patrols in northeastern Syria – Defense Blog

US forces again blocked the entry of Russian military patrols into Kurdish-controlled areas near the city of Tel-Tamr, in the northern Al-Hasakah camp.

According to press reports, US military personnel again blocked Russian military convoys trying to gain access to key oil fields in Al-Hasakah province, and Russian forces apparently returned and returned to their base of operations.

Several armored vehicles carrying American soldiers stopped Russian military vehicles west of Al-Hasakah province while trying to reach the M4 motorway to reach the main oil fields of the province.

Tensions between Russian and US military forces in northeastern Syria have intensified as both sides try to gain control over the main oil fields in the region.

According to Al-Masdar, US and Russian forces have repeatedly blocked the use of roads under their control in northeastern Syria, creating a situation similar to the cold war in the Al-Hasakah governorate.

Although the president of the United States, Donald Trump, declared a decisive victory over the terrorist group Daesh and launched the process of withdrawal of US soldiers in December 2018, saying that defeating Daesh was the only reason for the US presence in the country, the Trump administration adjusted that mission last year by allocating several Hundred American soldiers to remain to protect the oil fields of the terrorist group, which used Syrian fuel as a key source of revenue during its rise.