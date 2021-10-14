Home Business US dominates global Bitcoin hash rate distribution after China crackdown By Cointelegraph

Following sweeping crackdowns by China against mining activity, the United States has now emerged as the leading nation in terms of hash rate.

According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), Bitcoin (BTC) miners in the U.S. account for 35.4% of the total global BTC mining hash rate distribution.

Source: CBECI