US crypto trading Voyager Digital granted European trading license By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital has been granted an official licensing approval from French regulatory bodies Autorité des marchés financiers and the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution to facilitate a trading platform of 60 digital assets in the French and European Union markets under the subsidiary LGO Europe SAS.

Voyager, a United States-based, Canadianlisted company under ticker symbol VYGR.V, is reportedly the first organization outside of Europe to be designated a “Fit and Proper” approval status of this kind.