US Congress Put Forward 18 Bills on Crypto Assets in 2021 By CoinQuora

US Congress Put Forward 18 Bills on Crypto Assets in 2021

Jason Brett, former FDIC regulator, has stated that congress is focusing more on regulating digital assets.

This is unlike previous policies that focused on regulating private stablecoins.

So far, the Congress has proposed 18 bills for cryptocurrency and blockchains. Presently, the United States Congress seems to focus on having better regulations on crypto assets. As per a report, 18 bills regarding blockchain and cryptocurrency are proposed this year alone. In an analysis that Jason Brett published, former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) regulator, he notes that the current 117th Congress broke off from their former policy by shifting focus from the regulation of private stablecoins such as Facebook’s Diem Project. Continue reading on CoinQuora