US Congress Put Forward 18 Bills on Crypto Assets in 2021 By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

US Congress Put Forward 18 Bills on Crypto Assets in 2021
  • Jason Brett, former FDIC regulator, has stated that congress is focusing more on regulating digital assets.
  • This is unlike previous policies that focused on regulating private stablecoins.
  • So far, the Congress has proposed 18 bills for cryptocurrency and blockchains.

Presently, the United States Congress seems to focus on having better regulations on crypto assets. As per a report, 18 bills regarding blockchain and cryptocurrency are proposed this year alone.

In an analysis that Jason Brett published, former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) regulator, he notes that the current 117th Congress broke off from their former policy by shifting focus from the regulation of private stablecoins such as Facebook’s Diem Project.

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR