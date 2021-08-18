US Congress mounts pressure on SEC and CFTC to form a joint team for crypto affairs By BTC Peers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

US Congress mounts pressure on SEC and CFTC to form a joint team for crypto affairs

Members of the US House of Representatives have forwarded a petition to the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), urging them to work with crypto users to ensure coherence and transparency. Representative Glenn Thompson confirmed in a tweet on Monday that he and Patrick McHenry had sent a letter to the CFTC and SEC, urging the agencies to establish a joint working group on digital assets. Today I sent a letter to @SECgov & @CFTC with my colleague @PatrickMcHenry urging the agencies to establish a joint working group on digital assets.⁰This is an important step to ensure much-needed clarity in the industry for market participants.⁰More