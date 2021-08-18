US Congress mounts pressure on SEC and CFTC to form a joint team for crypto affairs By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

US Congress mounts pressure on SEC and CFTC to form a joint team for crypto affairs

Members of the US House of Representatives have forwarded a petition to the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), urging them to work with crypto users to ensure coherence and transparency.

Representative Glenn Thompson confirmed in a tweet on Monday that he and Patrick McHenry had sent a letter to the CFTC and SEC, urging the agencies to establish a joint working group on digital assets.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR