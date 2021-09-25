US-Based Armanino Audits Nexo, Gives Stamp of Approval By CoinQuora

US-Based Armanino Audits Nexo, Gives Stamp of Approval



Fiat and crypto lending platform Nexo recently passed an audit from one of the top accounting and business firms in the US, Armanino. According to Armanino’s audit results, Nexo’s assets exceed their customer liabilities which is around $9,511,609,296 as of September 24, 2021.

Armanino provides attestations over assets and liabilities. Some of Armanino’s most notable clients are Kraken, Uber (NYSE:), and DoorDash. Now, it offers a real-time audit of the custodial assets of Nexo. It shows that the company’s assets always exceed its liabilities.

Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Nexo shared his thoughts,

In the long run, the companies that provide their customers the necessary transparency, security and peace of mind, will win.

Trenchev added that as regulatory interest increases in the cryptocurrenc…

