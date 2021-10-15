Urbana Corporation Net Asset Value per Share above $7 – Sets New All-time High

Article content /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./ TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) is pleased to announce that as of the close October 14 th , 2021, its net asset value per share (“NAVPS”) reached a new all-time high of $7.02, exceeding $7 for the first time. Total net assets for Urbana are now over $300 million. Urbana’s NAVPS at the end of 2020 was $5.64, prior to our $0.09 per share dividend in January 2021. Much of the contribution to this year’s growth has been from our large U.S. financial positions, the energy sector and especially Urbana’s private investments.

Article content Urbana’s largest private investment is CNSX Markets Inc., the operator of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Urbana’s current private holdings include Tetra Trust Company, Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC, Miami International Holdings Inc. and HighView Financial Group, a leading Canadian provider of family office services. “Congratulations to the Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. team! Urbana Corporation’s net asset value per share now exceeds $7.00, a record high!,” says Thomas S. Caldwell, Chairman of Urbana Corporation. “We believe that Urbana’s permanent capital base has allowed us to react quickly to the volatile markets that COVID has presented us with.” About Urbana Corporation Urbana Corporation is a diversified investment corporation. Its strategy is to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The mix of an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded securities with private equity investments ensures non-committed assets are productively employed as we seek out, evaluate and participate in opportunities within the non-public sphere.