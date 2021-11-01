Upstart Japan Right-Wing Party Surprises With Big Election Gains

Article content (Bloomberg) — The biggest gainer in Japan’s general election is a party favoring small government with roots in Osaka politics that’s now the third-largest force in the powerful lower house. Ishin, a relative newcomer on the national political scene, went from holding 11 seats to taking 41 in the Sunday vote, scoring the biggest numerical jump of any party. Its four-fold surge likely came partially from disaffected ruling party supporters and from those who previously voted for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party.

Article content The group also known as the Japan Innovation Party stands with the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party on matters such as revising the constitution and has pledged to use its power as an opposition group to prod the LDP, which has ruled for the country for all but four of the last 66 years. On the campaign trail, Ishin leader Ichiro Matsui repeatedly pounded out the message of cutting “wasteful spending” and trimming the size of government. It sought younger candidates, backed removing limits on defense spending and favored changing the energy mix by phasing out nuclear power and increasing output from renewable energy sources. The strategy paid off in attracting independent voters, according to exit polling from the Asahi newspaper.