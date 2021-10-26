UPS delivers profit, revenue beat on e-commerce demand By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. A woman walks past a sign bearing the logo of United Parcel Service (UPS) at a job fair in Chicago, Illinois, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue on Tuesday, bolstered by strong e-commerce demand that has allowed the delivery firm to raise shipping prices and cherry-pick more profitable customers.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted operating margin target to about 13% from about 12.7%, ahead of the holiday season.

Shares of Atlanta-based UPS were up about 2% before the opening bell.

UPS and rival FedEx Corp (NYSE:) are delivering record number of e-commerce packages amid labor shortages since COVID-19 shifted shopping online.

To beef up its delivery operations, UPS outlined plans last month to buy Roadie, a crowd-sourced, same-day delivery company whose major clients include home improvement chain Home Depot (NYSE:).

Revenue from UPS’ U.S. operations, its biggest segment, rose 7.4% to $14.21 billion.

The company’s third-quarter operating profit rose to about $2.9 billion, or $2.65 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.36 billion, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $2.71 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $2.55, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

Revenue rose 9.2% to $23.18 billion, beating expectations of $22.56 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR