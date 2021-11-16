Upmarket toaster maker Balmuda launches smartphone in iPhone-dominated Japan

Article content

TOKYO — High-end Japanese toaster maker Balmuda Inc unveiled a stripped back smartphone on Tuesday, aiming for a toe-hold in a market dominated by Apple’s iPhone.

Chief Executive Gen Terao said at the launch event that the 5G enabled Android device is expected to contribute 3 billion yen ($26 million) to Balmuda’s sales in the current financial year.

The “Balmuda Phone” costs 104,800 yen ($920) and has a small 4.9 inch screen and a curved back.

It is built by industrial ceramics firm Kyocera Corp and offered by wireless carrier SoftBank Corp, which first brought the iPhone to Japan.