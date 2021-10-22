Update Regarding LifeLabs and BCGEU Negotiations and Essential Services

LifeLabs has been designated as an Essential Service by the BC Labour Relations Board and will remain operational throughout the BCGEU job action. We have worked with the BCGEU to put a plan in place for the essential service levels that we will maintain in order to provide vital outpatient laboratory testing for our patients. ​

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLabs has notified the BCGEU through the mediator that it is prepared to resume negotiations this weekend. LifeLabs continues to be committed to negotiations and hopes to reach a fair agreement soon to support the needs of our employees and the communities that they serve.

All LifeLabs locations will be open this weekend, as regularly scheduled, per the terms of the Essential Services Order.

LifeLabs is committed to taking all steps possible to minimize disruption to patients and health care providers. We ask that patients continue to visit https://locations.lifelabs.com/ for complete and up-to-date details on locations and hours of operation. ​

We want to thank you for your continued patience at this time. ​

