Upcoming parachain auctions send Polkadot to new ATH, while CHR and THETA follow By Cointelegraph





“Uptober” is over, but as Zhu Su tweeted earlier on Nov. 1, the crypto market rally could extend through “Upvember, Upcember” and beyond. The month of October was stellar for (BTC) and Ether (ETH), primarily because each hit new all-time highs. And even though the prices are consolidating now, traders are still wildly bullish.

The steady emergence of the Metaverse is also driving excitement within the crypto sector, as it promises to be one of the driving forces behind development in the space. The concept of a Metaverse is also impacting the “real world,” a prime example being Facebook’s recent rebrand to “Meta.”

DOT/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. DOT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

CHR/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. THETA price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph