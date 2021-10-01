Up More Than 30% in the Past Month, is Spire Global Still a Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters. Up More Than 30% in the Past Month, is Spire Global Still a Buy?



Shares of the leading global space-based data and analytics provider Spire (NYSE:) Global (SPIR) soared 33.7% over the past month thanks to its strategic collaborations and acquisition plans to accelerate its growth. Given the substantial rise in its additional recurring revenue and pipeline growth, can the stock maintain its rally? Let’s find out.Space-to-cloud data and analytics company Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) offers space-based data and services worldwide by leveraging its proprietary satellite technology to track maritime, aviation, and weather patterns. On August 17, the leading space data company began trading on NYSE after closing its merger with special purpose acquisition company NavSight. Over the past month, the stock has surged 33.7%, primarily driven by its strategic partnership to launch a mission to exhibit blockchain technology computation possibilities in space.

Analysts expect SPIR’s revenues to increase 81% year-over-year to $73.59 million in fiscal 2022. The company’s EPS is expected to rise 35.1% from the year-ago value next year.

Furthermore, the company has teamed up with Myriota to help expand its global satellite constellation through its space services capabilities. Moreover, its recent decision to acquire exactEarth Ltd, a global maritime vessel data provider, should enable SPIR to establish itself as a worldwide leader in the space-based maritime data industry. As the company continues to focus on expanding and adding new technological capabilities, it is well-positioned to maintain its growth and deliver solid returns.

