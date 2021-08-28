Up 52% in 24 Hours By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

CELO PRICE SURGE: Up 52% in 24 Hours

CELO, native coin of the Celo ecosystem, jumped over 52% in the past 24 hours.

The price surge seems to be the result of Twitter (NYSE:) activity on its official account.

Moreover, the platform is a pioneer of mobile-first DeFi. The world of cryptocurrencies often has us mesmerized. More often than that, it has us standing still, amazed at its progress. Now, it seems we're at that point again. CELO, a native coin of the Celo ecosystem that encourages crypto adoption among smartphone users, jumped 52% in the past 24 hours. Today, at news time, the coin trades for $4.70, down from its 24-hour high of $4.99. Overall, it's grown by over 55% in the past week.