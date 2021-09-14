Up 345% in the Past Month, Will Aterian Continue to Rally? By StockNews

© Reuters. Up 345% in the Past Month, Will Aterian Continue to Rally?



Shares of Aterian (ATER) have soared more than 345% in price over the past month, due primarily to the short squeeze frenzy. However, given that the company’s losses widened in the second quarter, can its shares continue surging? Let’s find out.New York City-based technology-enabled consumer products platform provider Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is known for its commerce operating system—AIMEE. On August 30, the company launched its Shareholder Perks Program. The stock has gained 345.1% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $17.98, due mainly to the social media hype surrounding it.

The stock has declined 47.1% over the past six months, however., and several law firms are conducting investigations into ATER regarding potential security law violations. Moreover, the company has not provided guidance for the year because its near-term prospects are difficult to predict due to the global supply chain crisis, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a shift in consumer behavior.

Here’s what could shape ATER’s performance in the near term:

Continue reading on StockNews