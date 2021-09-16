Unum to launch vaccine verification tool for companies to manage federal mandate

Unum will provide a self-service portal for employees to report vaccination status and upload documentation. The portal will also manage test result documentation for employees who are not vaccinated, sending weekly reminders and employer notification.

Insurer Unum Group said on Thursday it will launch a new digital product to help companies verify vaccination status of employees, days after the Biden administration mandated large employers should have their workers inoculated against COVID-19.

The new product, which is called Unum Vaccine Verifier, will also help companies manage employee vaccine exemptions, including medical and non-medical exemption requests.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations and pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

Unum, which has decades of experience in handling sensitive medical records and navigating regulatory details, also manages employee leaves and several other HR technology solutions.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)