Unstable Bitcoin price to pivot investment flow to gold, mining chief says By Cointelegraph

Jake Klein, CEO of Australian gold mining establishment Evolution Mining, has said that crypto price volatility will make gold a far more attractive proposition.
Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Klein argued that (BTC) is still ways away from offering the longstanding security associated with gold from a hedge investment perspective despite Bitcoin’s returns outsizing gold by several orders of magnitude in the last decade.
