Unizen Set for the First Crypto-funded (DOGE-1) Mission to the Moon With GEC By CoinQuora

Unizen Set for the First Crypto-funded (DOGE-1) Mission to the Moon With GEC



Unizen announces partnership with GEC for the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon.

Together, they will launch the first CubeSat to Lunar Orbit with SpaceX.

The launch agreement for a slot on a Q1 2022 SpaceX Falcon 9 was funded with .

Leading smart exchange ecosystem, Unizen together with ZenX, CeDeFi incubator, and ecosystem is pleased to announce their partnership with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC). Notably, the firms liaised to back the first crypto-funded mission to the moon to build and launch DOGE-1.

For the mission, a 40kg CubeSat spacecraft will travel to a stable lunar orbit to collect lunar-spatial data using its camera array and onboard sensor. Thereafter, the data gathered will then be sent back to GEC through its onboard communication module.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO of Unizen and the ZenX Incubator, Sean Noga says,

Geometric Energy Corporation is a truly innovative and ambitious team with an impressive vision for the future and a deep belief in ever-expanding use cases. XI Protocol is a groundbreaking evolution in how space infrastructure connects to distributed ledger technology. Initially, this technology will enable satellite-based, space display screens (driven by tokenized claims) and the untapped realm of Web3 connected data reporting rewards on SATCOM communication networks.

Mr. Noga continues that Unizen is thrilled to both incubate and onboard GEC’s XI Protocol to their strategic partners. Of note, this is a big feat for both partners as this will mark the first spacecraft launch fully sponsored with cryptocurrency. To note, the mission was entirely funded with Dogecoin with a launch agreement for a slot on Q1 2022 SpaceX Falcon 9.

To add on, the Vice president of SpaceX, Tom Ochinero says that he is excited to launch DOGE-1 to the moon. Specifically, he believes the mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit. He further says that this will set the foundation for interplanetary commerce.

Leveraging a unique crypto use case, and advancing the field of space exploration, GEC’s incubation at ZenX Labs is the first-of-its-kind example of a scientific and tech team working together. In the same vein, this mission shows how crypto can act as a versatile, stable, and seamless form of finance for any kind of project.

GEC CEO, Samuel Reid also commented on the partnership. He asserted that “Geometric Energy Corporation is proud to partner with Unizen for pushing the boundaries of distributed ledger technology in space and grateful for their ongoing collaboration to help bring us to the moon!”

The DOGE-1 mission is set to break many records if launched in Q1 2022. Firstly, it will be the first 250,000 miles mission to the moon. Moreover, over 1,600 CubeSats previously launched were between 100 – 1,200 miles above the Earth’s surface. To clarify, NASA’s CAPSTONE was supposed to be the first CubeSat to reach the moon. However, it was delayed a couple of times but has been set for late March 2022.

