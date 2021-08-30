Universal Studios Beijing to open on Sept. 20

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bike of a bike-sharing service near a giant sign Universal Beijing Resort, ahead of its opening, in Beijing, China August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Universal Studios’ Beijing resort will officially open on Sept. 20, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, citing the theme park.
The park, a joint venture between Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:)’s Universal Parks & Resorts and state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, will begin trial operations on Sept. 1, CCTV said.
Universal Studios announced the development of the resort – the world’s fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park – in 2014, saying at the time it would cost $3.3 billion.
Its opening date has been postponed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media said.
In addition to rides, shows and attractions, hotels, and a retail, dining and entertainment complex, it will include experiences designed to reflect China’s cultural heritage, Universal said on its website.
Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment is owned by five Beijing state-owned companies, including Beijing Tourism Group, one of the country’s biggest tourism firms, according to the park’s website.
