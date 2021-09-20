Universal Studios Beijing to draw eager throngs amid uneasy U.S.-China ties

Article content

BEIJING — Universal Studios’ Beijing resort was set to open its doors to the public on Monday after a two-decade wait, including delays because of COVID-19.

The highly-anticipated opening takes place amid U.S.-China relations that have deeply deteriorated in recent years.

The park will be U.S.-based Universal’s largest and its fifth globally. It is also a first for Beijing, which lacks a big branded theme park to rival the Disney resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

And, it will be the first Universal park with a section dedicated to the movie “Kung Fu Panda” and includes an area based on the Harry Potter franchise, which is popular in China.