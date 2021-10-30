Universal Studios Beijing says close contacts of COVID patients visited park

Article content

SHANGHAI — Beijing’s Universal Studios theme park boosted health monitoring and tested all staff after it was informed by health authorities that close contacts of COVID-19 cases visited the resort on Oct. 24, it said in a social media post on Saturday.

The close contacts are under close monitoring and in isolation, and have tested negative for COVID-19, the theme park said in a post on its official Weibo account.

State media reported on Friday citing the Beijing government that the resort would enter “emergency pandemic prevention status.”