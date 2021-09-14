Universal Music Group publishes IPO prospectus ahead of $39 billion flotation By Reuters

Matilda Colman
PARIS (Reuters) – Vivendi (OTC:)’s Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, whose artists include Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones, published its prospectus on Tuesday ahead of a 33 billion euro ($39 billion) stock market flotation this month.

UMG is benefiting from a music industry rebound, underpinned by booming streaming revenues but also a recent surge in sales of vinyl records and CDs.

($1 = 0.8464 euros)

