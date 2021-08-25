Universal Music eyes revenue growth over 10% in 2021 By Reuters

Matilda Colman
PARIS (Reuters) – Universal Music Group (UM), the label owned by France’s Vivendi (OTC:) and which is behind singers such as Justin Bibber and boys band BT, on Wednesday unveiled revenue and profit growth targets for 2021 ahead of its September listing.

UM, which is due to list in Amsterdam, said it expected revenue in 2021 to grow by over 10% at constant currencies and EBITDA growth of over 20%.

