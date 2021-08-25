Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) – Universal Music Group (UM), the label owned by France’s Vivendi (OTC:) and which is behind singers such as Justin Bibber and boys band BT, on Wednesday unveiled revenue and profit growth targets for 2021 ahead of its September listing. UM, which is due to list in Amsterdam, said it expected revenue in 2021 to grow by over 10% at constant currencies and EBITDA growth of over 20%.