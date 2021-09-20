United States To Ease Travel Restrictions For Non-Citizens Entering The Country–Must Have Proof Of Vaccination & Negative COVID Test

As the United States continues to navigate COVID-19, the country is now easing travel restrictions for non-citizens.

Starting in November, non-citizens traveling into the United States from other countries will be allowed to enter, but must have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

According to FOX LA, “The new rules will replace a hodgepodge of restrictions that had barred non-citizens who had been in Europe, much of Asia and certain other countries in the prior 14 days from entering the U.S. The changes will allow families and others who have been separated by the travel restrictions for 18 months to plan for long-awaited reunifications.”

The test must be taken three days before the flight, according to FOX 11 LA.

“International travel is critical to connecting families and friends, to fueling small and large businesses, to promoting the open exchange ideas and culture,” White House COVID coordinator

Jeff Zients said. “That’s why, with science and public health as our guide, we have developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel.”

It’s also stated that President Biden is testing protocols for unvaccinated Americans who are looking to travel to the country “will need to be tested within a day before returning to the U.S., as well as after they arrive home,” Zients stated.

Those who are vaccinated will not be required to quarantine.

The new rules replace guidelines put into place by former President Trump.

“This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it’s a stronger system,” White House COVID coordinator, Zients stated.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention will now require “airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate tracing,”Zients said.

Roomies, what do you think about this?

