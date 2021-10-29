United States Steel Stock Too Cheap to Ignore, Says Credit Suisse   By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Credit Suisse said in a note to investors that United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:) stock is too cheap to ignore, fresh off of posting an earnings beat on Thursday evening,  

The company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS at $5.36, above the expected $4.86, with revenue coming in at $5.96 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $5.79 billion.

U.S. Steel also announced a $300 million stock buyback and boosted its quarterly dividend to 5 cents a share.

“We continue to view Street estimates for 2022 as way too low with CS ~70% above Street. We expect capital return to remain a consistent feature of story going forward given our FCF outlook for ~$5.0bn in total across 2022 and 2023, even with elevated capex spending,” said Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth.

The analyst reiterated an outperform rating and $49 price target on the stock, believing it has a credible path to meaningfully higher mid-cycle earnings.

