United States Postal Service Says Mail Delivery Time Will Be Longer On Select Packages

The pandemic has changed the way we do life. From school to social gatherings, nothing is as it used to be, including the United States Postal Service mail delivery, and it looks like it won’t change anytime soon.

As we gear up for the holiday season, it looks like packages traveling long distances will take longer to arrive.

According to CNN, the mail process can become even slower. Consumers can start seeing the change as early as Friday.

Some of these changes include longer delivery times for priority mail and shorter post office hours.

“These changes would position us to leverage more cost-effective means to transport First-Class packages via ground rather than using costly air transportation, which is also less reliable due to weather, flight traffic, availability constraints, competition for space, and the added hand-offs involved” USPS spokeswoman Kim Frum said.

According to CNN, “the service changes won’t affect about 60% of first-class mail and nearly all periodicals.”

For mail delivery in local areas, the standard time for a single piece of first-class mail is still two days.

Mail that’s traveling a longer distance will be more impacted.

Back in 2020, Democrats “linked [Louis] DeJoy to then-President Trump’s anti-mail-in voting rhetoric.” The Democrats accused Dejoy of sabotaging the election by causing mail delivery issues with the United States Postal Service.

During congressional hearings, Louis DeJoy, U.S. Postmaster General, introduced his 10-year plan.

In February, he apologized for slow delivery times during the holiday season and stated it was “unacceptable.”

