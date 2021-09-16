United says about 90% of U.S. staff vaccinated ahead of company deadline

Article content

WASHINGTON — United Airlines said on Thursday that close to 90% of its U.S.-based employees had uploaded proof of COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the company’s Sept. 27 deadline.

United has taken a tough stance on employees who decline to get vaccinated and in early August became the first U.S. carrier to announce it would mandate vaccines for employees.

The company also said about 95% of its U.S.-based management was fully vaccinated.

United Chief Executive Scott Kirby told CNN the airline would not require vaccines for airline passengers on its own but would follow a government mandate if adopted.